Driver found dead after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed pursuit

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a driver was found dead after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Thursday.

At about 1:44 a.m., a BCSO deputy attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on FM 2611 near Brazoria. The driver of the car did not stop for the deputy and proceeded to flee, deputies said.

While in the 100 mph pursuit, deputies said the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a heavily wooded area before exiting the car and running through the area on foot.

Deputies could not find the driver and ended the search at 6 a.m. and returned with the Drone Team at 8:55 a.m.

While searching, deputies said they discovered a blood trail leading to a body of water on the opposite side of the area.

After an hours-long extensive search, the body of 29-year-old Timothy Hendricks was recovered at 8:40 p.m. with the help of the Gulf Coast Rescue Squad.

This is an ongoing investigation.
