Driver found dead inside SUV after crashing into dry cleaners in NW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out who shot a man, causing him to crash the SUV he was driving through the front of a dry cleaners in northwest Houston.

The man was found dead inside the SUV.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of W. Gulf Bank and Antoine.

Police believe he was shot in the middle of W. Gulf Bank, where several shell casings were found, and after he was shot, he accelerated, slamming into the business.

The victim's sister said her brother was trying to be a rapper.

"He was trying to be something, but they didn't want him to be nothing. That's why they killed him," she told ABC13. "He's my only brother, and I will miss my brother."

Detectives are trying to track down the suspect and his or her vehicle.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting along Eastex Freeway
Bystander shot when gunmen get into argument in food mart
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Body found at oil well in Chambers County
Moisture returns bringing back cloud cover, slight rain chances
Toddler taken by Life Flight after being struck by vehicle
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Show More
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
Digital Deal of the Day
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Greinke wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Houston couple enjoys honeymoon in UK alongside Texans
More TOP STORIES News