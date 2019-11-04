Driver found dead inside SUV after crashing into dry cleaners in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out who shot a man, causing him to crash the SUV he was driving through the front of a dry cleaners in northwest Houston.The man was found dead inside the SUV.It happened around 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of W. Gulf Bank and Antoine.Police believe he was shot in the middle of W. Gulf Bank, where several shell casings were found, and after he was shot, he accelerated, slamming into the business.The victim's sister said her brother was trying to be a rapper."He was trying to be something, but they didn't want him to be nothing. That's why they killed him," she told ABC13. "He's my only brother, and I will miss my brother."Detectives are trying to track down the suspect and his or her vehicle.