Driver found dead after SUV crashes into woods in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman watched in horror as a driver crashed into the woods in northwest Houston.

Around midnight on Tuesday, a driver was headed northbound on Highway 6 near Patterson when she saw the SUV in front of her veer off the road and run into bushes.

She called police and officers found the man in the SUV dead.

Authorities believe he had a medical issue because he never braked. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.
