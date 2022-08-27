Driver dies after driving over I-45, landing on Beltway 8 at Imperial Valley exit, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after flying off the north Beltway at Imperial Valley on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers said they responded to the deadly crash after a driver was speeding southbound on I-45 before exiting eastbound onto Beltway 8.

HPD Lt. Buttitta said the man, driving a black Mercedes, then hit the ramp wall several times before he flew over and landed on the Beltway at the Imperial Valley exit.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Buttitta.

Investigators believe the driver was the only one in the car. No further injuries were reported.