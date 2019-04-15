DANGEROUS NIGHT: Driver arrested after fleeing with teen during crash in north Harris County

Multiple car accident ends with a police chase with one vehicle and the other vehicle slamming into a power pole.https://t.co/I8P3Dr2Iib pic.twitter.com/nF8rDDHa4O — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to piece together a dangerous chain of events that involved crashes and a chase in north Harris County.During the first incident, a Dodge pickup truck and a Buick crashed into each other around 3 a.m. Monday on Airline and Gulf Bank, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Both drivers took off.A deputy saw what happened and chased the truck driver, who kept going until she crashed into a Nissan Maxima and left the scene again.One person in the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The truck ended up crashing at Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, slamming into a power pole. The pole snapped at the base, causing power lines to land into a tree and catch on fire.The driver ran off again, but was eventually found and brought back to the scene. She was arrested.She did have two passengers, an adult and a teenager, who were both injured and taken to the hospital.The Buick's driver was also eventually caught.