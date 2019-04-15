DANGEROUS NIGHT: Driver arrested after fleeing with teen during crash in north Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to piece together a dangerous chain of events that involved crashes and a chase in north Harris County.

During the first incident, a Dodge pickup truck and a Buick crashed into each other around 3 a.m. Monday on Airline and Gulf Bank, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Both drivers took off.



A deputy saw what happened and chased the truck driver, who kept going until she crashed into a Nissan Maxima and left the scene again.

One person in the Nissan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck ended up crashing at Gulf Bank and the North Freeway, slamming into a power pole. The pole snapped at the base, causing power lines to land into a tree and catch on fire.

The driver ran off again, but was eventually found and brought back to the scene. She was arrested.

She did have two passengers, an adult and a teenager, who were both injured and taken to the hospital.

The Buick's driver was also eventually caught.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News