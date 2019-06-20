Woman pleads hit-and-run driver step forward after father of her children killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "He loved to ride motorcycles. I would even go on the motorcycles with him. I loved it."Michelle Nunez and Brandon Smith had known each other since they were kids.Nunez says they were living together and finally getting a chance to start a new life along with their two children when tragedy struck.On June 1 at the 7500 block of Mesa Drive, she lost him in an unimaginable way."When I got to the scene he was already covered," Michelle said. "I wanted to go and hug him, they would not let me."Houston police say Smith, who was on his motorcycle, struck a white van. That van had apparently cut across southbound lanes of traffic to make a U-turn, but instead of stopping to render aid, the driver fled the scene."I hope they feel some kind of guilt because I would hate to hit someone," Michelle said. "I just keep thinking they took someone I love, a father."Nunez continues to seek justice knowing someone out there knows who's responsible."If they see something, speak up," she said. "What if it was your loved one, what if it was the father of your kids, the mother of your kid?"With so many memories, moving on is not easy, but she continues to stay strong for her children."I guess God takes you, don't know why these things happen," Michelle said.She just wishes she had just one more day to tell the love of her life the things she didn't get a chance to say."I love you, I just want you back home."If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department.