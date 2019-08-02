Driver walks away after 30 feet of wooden fence crashes through truck's windshield in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Part of a fence went through a pickup truck's windshield, missing the driver, who managed to walk away from the crash.Around 2 a.m. Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash, which happened in the 18700 block of FM 2090 in Conroe.The Chevrolet truck had run off the road and hit a wooden fence.When deputies arrived, they found that the top rail of the fence went through the glass next to the driver, and the truck traveled another 30 feet along the rail.The wood could be seen sticking out of the back glass window.Deputies found small traces of blood in the vehicle, but the driver was gone.Authorities also searched the area, but didn't find anyone.