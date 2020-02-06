Driver who caused fiery crash that killed 3 believed to impaired, officials say

As our investigation continues on the triple fatality accident at Antoine and beltway 8 from this evening. Our office will be filing 3 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and 2 counts of Intoxicated Assault on the driver of the striking vehicle. More info will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/Nqds4uIvyt — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 6, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is expected to be charged after two adults and a baby were killed in a fiery crash in northwest Harris County.Investigators believe the driver ran a red light and crashed into a van carrying the victims, according to a preliminary investigation.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office said the driver has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault.The crash happened at Antoine Drive and Beltway 8. Investigators said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday.The van went up in flames after the crash. Investigators said another child was also in the van, but survived. That child suffered serious injuries.The crash has shut down the eastbound feeder road of Beltway 8. The main lanes are still open. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as deputies continued their investigation.