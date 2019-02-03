Man dumps gunshot wound victim on side of the road in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a woman being dumped on a curb after she was shot and injured.

Witnesses on scene say they saw a truck a light colored Toyota tundra stopped in the street.

The driver of the vehicle removed the woman, laid her on the curb and then drove off.

The woman is in the hospital with one gunshot wound. Officers think the altercation may have originated at El Corral nightclub in Northwest Houston.

There is no description on the male yet as the investigation continues.
