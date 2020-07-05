Driver dies trying to swerve and avoid animal on the road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after crashing when trying to swerve and avoid a small animal on the road in northwest Houston early Saturday.The driver swerved and crashed into a tree around 1:30 a.m. on Fairbanks near the Northwest Freeway.The driver was killed on impact and the animal was also killed in the road.Investigators said they are not sure what kind of animal it was, but it might have been a cat or a possum.They said they looked into whether speed played a role in the crash.