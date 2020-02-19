Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a major crash on the Southwest Freeway Wednesday morning that involved an 18-wheeler and tied up traffic for hours.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Brazos River in the northbound lanes.

A Honda that was traveling northbound in the center lane may have lost control and crashed into a wall before colliding with the truck, which was also northbound, authorities said.



All northbound lanes and the HOV lane were closed for around three hours while authorities work to investigate the cause.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene.





TRAFFIC MAP:
Live traffic map


Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landtraffic fatalitiescar crashcar accidentfatal crashtrafficaccidenttraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Escaped inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
LeBron James to MLB commish on Astros scandal: 'Fix this'
What to know about the Texas Senate District 11 candidates
These ballerinas from Beaumont might just make your day
Highs in the 50s today, the 40s tomorrow
Show More
Robert Durst: Who's the eccentric millionaire accused of murder?
Deputies searching for suspects in teen's shooting death
'Do Not Hire' registry will show if teachers are eligible to be rehired
Thieves wear bizarre mask as they steal pricey calculators
Teens in stolen van lead police on chase and crash in N. Houston
More TOP STORIES News