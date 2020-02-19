Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land

The scene at the SW Fwy @ the Brazos River. All NB lanes blocked off for law enforcement to investigate that deadly crash. Traffic is pretty backed up. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/rWdB8EJO3G — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) February 19, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a major crash on the Southwest Freeway Wednesday morning that involved an 18-wheeler.It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Brazos River in the northbound lanes.A Honda that was traveling northbound in the center lane may have lost control and crashed into a wall before colliding with the truck, which was also northbound, authorities said.All northbound lanes and the HOV lane had to be closed while authorities work to investigate the cause. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at the Brazos River turnaround.The driver of the Honda died at the scene.