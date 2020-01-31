Driver dies after hitting pole during police chase in north Houston

HPD Commanders & investigators are headed to 600 Sunnyside where a fatal pursuit ended. The female driver struck a pole and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Further info will be provided at the scene. A PIO is also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A female died after the vehicle she was driving hit a pole at the end of a police chase in north Houston.Police tweeted around 5:40 a.m. that investigators were heading to the scene at 600 Sunnyside near Nordling.After the driver hit the pole, she was taken to the hospital, where she died.Police have not yet released the female's age and said they plan to provide more information soon.