Driver dies after hitting pole during police chase in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A female died after the vehicle she was driving hit a pole at the end of a police chase in north Houston.

Police tweeted around 5:40 a.m. that investigators were heading to the scene at 600 Sunnyside near Nordling.



After the driver hit the pole, she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police have not yet released the female's age and said they plan to provide more information soon.
