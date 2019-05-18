Driver dead after allegedly running red light and hitting 2 vehicles in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after allegedly running a red light in southwest Houston.Police say the driver of a red pickup truck sped through the intersection of Gessner and Beechnut, hitting two cars.The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died.Three people in other vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.As investigators were working to clear the crash, an alleged impaired driver hit a media van parked at the crash.Officers chased the driver down and arrested him.