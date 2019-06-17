Driver critically hurt after colliding with Tomball school bus with kids on board

A brand new Tomball ISD school bus with 16 students on board was involved in a crash Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the bus pulled out of the Pinedale Mobile Home Community on SH-249 and Pinehurst, and turned in front of a vehicle, authorities say.

The vehicle spun around, hitting a concrete wall and bouncing back across three lanes before hitting a utility pole. The driver was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition.

Tomball ISD says neither the students nor the bus driver reported any injuries, however paramedics did respond to the scene to evaluate everyone.

The district says it notified the parents of every student on board. The students were taken back to their respective campuses to be checked out again by school nurses.

The bus was on its first run when the wreck happened.

DPS is investigating the crash.
