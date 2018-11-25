Driver crashes into ambulance in Humble, police say

Authorities responded to a major accident involving an Humble ambulance.Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Will Clayton and Eastex Freeway.According to authorities, the ambulance was t-boned in the intersection by a silver Ford car while running lights and sirens.One victim from the ambulance was transported to the hospital and the driver from the Ford was transported as well. Their conditions are currently unknown.The crash is under investigation by Humble PD.