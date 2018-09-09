PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --Police say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that was reportedly caused by an unusual culprit.
The driver at the scene told police that the crash, which left several vehicles damaged and one rolled over, was reportedly caused by a squirrel.
When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they say they had to pull the uninjured driver through the car's windshield.
A witness on scene told WCBS the driver had a unique explanation for the accident.
"He said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel. He thought he was gonna hit it, so he swerved and he lost control."
Since the accident, police have not confirmed if the squirrel played a factor in the crash or whether the driver will be charged in the accident.