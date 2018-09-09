NUTTY EXCUSE: Driver claims squirrel is main culprit of multi-vehicle crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver hit several parked cars and rolled his vehicle and, according to an eyewitness, had a very unique explanation.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that was reportedly caused by an unusual culprit.

The driver at the scene told police that the crash, which left several vehicles damaged and one rolled over, was reportedly caused by a squirrel.

When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they say they had to pull the uninjured driver through the car's windshield.

A witness on scene told WCBS the driver had a unique explanation for the accident.

"He said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel. He thought he was gonna hit it, so he swerved and he lost control."

Since the accident, police have not confirmed if the squirrel played a factor in the crash or whether the driver will be charged in the accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
squirrelcar crashanimalPennsylvania
Top Stories
TROPICAL UPDATE: Florence could threaten East Coast, Helene and Isaac likely to form
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Officials battling warehouse fire in north Harris County
Man falls 100 feet after being struck on Grand Parkway exit ramp
PUP RESCUE: Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped throughout Houston area
Mom receives death threats after giving son "swirly"
Storms could rain out some of your weekend plans.
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Grangerland, officials say
Show More
Friends: First black Miss Texas USA and former Miss Universe dies
Tight U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke
Deputies investigate possible threat made at H-E-B in The Woodlands
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Health officials see huge rise in syphilis cases
More News