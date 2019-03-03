Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault following a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Highway 290 and FM 1960.According to details from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jeramie Doucet was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when he crashed into other vehicles stopped at a red light."As he was approaching the intersection, he (Doucet) ran into the back of a Ford Expedition with two females, which had stopped for the heavy traffic at the intersection." Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press release. "The Expedition also struck other vehicles that started a chain reaction."Doucet allegedly made an attempt to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.At least four people were hospitalized, including two women who are in critical condition.Doucet is currently being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.