Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

At least four people were hospitalized following the crash, including two women who are in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault following a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Highway 290 and FM 1960.

According to details from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jeramie Doucet was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when he crashed into other vehicles stopped at a red light.

"As he was approaching the intersection, he (Doucet) ran into the back of a Ford Expedition with two females, which had stopped for the heavy traffic at the intersection." Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press release. "The Expedition also struck other vehicles that started a chain reaction."

Doucet allegedly made an attempt to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.

At least four people were hospitalized, including two women who are in critical condition.

Doucet is currently being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
