Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman near Missouri City

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after allegedly hitting and killing an elderly woman who was crossing the street near Missouri City, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office announced.

Marlon Alexander Zavala was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal autoped, a second degree felony.



The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.

Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

READ MORE: Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, Zavala is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 Zavala took off moments later.

Alexander was located around 9:45 p.m. and charged Saturday morning.
