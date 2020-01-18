Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman near Missouri City

Marlon Alexander Zavala was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal autoped, a second degree felony.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.
Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.
In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, Zavala is seen pulling into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 Zavala took off moments later.
Alexander was located around 9:45 p.m. and charged Saturday morning.