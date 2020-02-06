Driver charged in fiery crash that killed 3

As our investigation continues on the triple fatality accident at Antoine and beltway 8 from this evening. Our office will be filing 3 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and 2 counts of Intoxicated Assault on the driver of the striking vehicle. More info will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/Nqds4uIvyt — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 6, 2020

#BREAKING: Two adults and a baby were killed in the fiery crash, according to investigators. Another child in the van survived but is seriously injured. Two adults in an SUV also seriously injured. #abc13https://t.co/3A88obHqmW — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) February 5, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been charged after two adults and a baby were killed in a fiery crash in northwest Harris County.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Gregory Smith, 30, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.Investigators believe Smith ran at least one red light as he drove south on Antoine at north Beltway 8 Wednesday afternoon. His silver SUV hit one vehicle and then crashed into the van. The van spun around and burst into flames."I've never seen a car go up in flames that fast," said Deadrian Armstrong, who was cutting hair at a barber shop nearby. "The van did a mean spin."Eyewitnesses feared an explosion."I was scared to get close," said Bryan Tran.Two adults and a baby were killed. A fourth person, a juvenile, was ejected and critically injured. Cell phone video shows good Samaritans pulling her away from the wreckage. The victims have not been identified.Three others were also hurt, including the driver.The crash shut down the eastbound feeder road of Beltway 8 for hours. It reopened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.