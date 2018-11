Authorities say a woman who lost control of her car and fatally struck the child of a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and another toddler in a Brooklyn crosswalk has died of an apparent suicide.Dorothy Bruns, 44, was found dead inside her home on Tuesday. Authorities say pills and a note were found near her body.Bruns faced up to 15 years in prison after being charged with manslaughter , criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and assault following the accident in March.Authorities say Bruns suffered a seizure before the incident. Her car drove forward, killing Ruthie Ann Blumenstein's 4-year-old daughter and the 1-year-old son of another parent. Blumenstein later lost her unborn child.Prosecutors say doctors had told Bruns not to drive after she had a previous medical episode.