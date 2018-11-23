Driver charged in connection to carjacking after deadly crash in stolen car

A driver has been charged in connection to a carjacking after a crash that killed his passenger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a deadly crash off the Gulf Freeway is being charged with aggravated robbery in connection to a carjacking in southeast Houston, police say.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News the driver was with three other suspects in the stolen white Hyundai Elantra when it crashed on the Gulf Freeway feeder southbound at Scarsdale early Friday morning.

A suspect in the front passenger seat was killed. The driver has minor injuries.

The two back passengers were taken to the hospital; one of them in critical condition.

Police say the Elantra was the same one reported stolen around 1:30 a.m. after an armed carjacking around Navigation.

About 45 minutes later, a passerby called Houston police after seeing the vehicle smashed along the Gulf Freeway feeder road.

Police say the car was speeding as it exited the freeway southbound onto Scarsdale. The vehicle hit a street sign, then slammed into a pole in front of the AutoNation car lot. It also crashed into a parked car with such force that it spun the parked car completely around.

The car snapped a pole and stopped after hitting a second large pole.

The stolen vehicle was not being chased by HPD at the time of the crash. Police say they found a weapon inside the car.

Police are working to confirm the ages of the suspects, who may be teenagers.

