Driver fell asleep before crash that burned boat he was towing behind truck: officials

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fiery crash involving a boat caused major traffic delays Monday morning on Houston's south side.

Officials told ABC13 that the driver of an 18-wheeler towing a boat that caught fire fell asleep behind the wheel before crashing.

The boat started burning just before 9 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Highway 288, sending black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.



SkyEye captured video from over the freeway, showing the boat completely burned. The 18-wheeler was destroyed as well.

EMBED More News Videos

Boat being towed by truck catches fire on Beltway 8 at Highway 288



The truck was headed eastbound on the Beltway when officials said the driver fell asleep, hit barrels on the freeway near the exit ramp, causing the boat to catch fire.

Officials said there was a second vehicle that got very close to the big rig when the boat caught fire, but that driver was not hurt.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also not injured.

All mainlanes eastbound had been shut down while crews cleaned up the debris. It reopened hours after the crash.

Meanwhile, ABC13 reached out to the shipping company carrying the boat, but we were not given any information. It's unknown what type of boat it was or where it was headed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firetraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News