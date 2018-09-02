On night # 2 of our Labor Day weekend DWI Initiative our office made Ten (10) suspected DWI arrests! Do Not Drink and Drive we will be out looking for you throughout the holiday weekend! #Keepingpct4roadssafe pic.twitter.com/4pmQeFBQrj — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 2, 2018

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constables office has a message they want drivers to be aware of this Labor Day weekend.Eyewitness News cameras went on an overnight ridealong with deputies as they stopped suspected drunk drivers and other potentially dangerous drivers.The number of people deputies arrested is as shocking as the condition some of the drivers were in when caught behind the wheel.One of the drivers could not even stand up and officers had to help him up on his feet.Deputies say their goal is to get these drivers off the roads in order to keep everyone safe.So far this weekend, Precinct 1 deputies made 76 arrests with charges ranging from driving while intoxicated to aggravated assault, with a woman running over a security guard and one allegedly driving with a 1-month-old in the back seat.Precinct 1 is not the only one coming down hard on potential drunk drivers.Constables at Precinct 4 say they made at least 10 DWI arrests Saturday night.Deputies advise to plan ahead and catch a ride with a designated driver or call a ride.