Constables crack down on Labor Day weekend drunk drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Constables have a message for those who want to get behind the wheel after a few drinks.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 1 Constables office has a message they want drivers to be aware of this Labor Day weekend.

Eyewitness News cameras went on an overnight ridealong with deputies as they stopped suspected drunk drivers and other potentially dangerous drivers.

The number of people deputies arrested is as shocking as the condition some of the drivers were in when caught behind the wheel.

One of the drivers could not even stand up and officers had to help him up on his feet.

Deputies say their goal is to get these drivers off the roads in order to keep everyone safe.

So far this weekend, Precinct 1 deputies made 76 arrests with charges ranging from driving while intoxicated to aggravated assault, with a woman running over a security guard and one allegedly driving with a 1-month-old in the back seat.

Precinct 1 is not the only one coming down hard on potential drunk drivers.



Constables at Precinct 4 say they made at least 10 DWI arrests Saturday night.

Deputies advise to plan ahead and catch a ride with a designated driver or call a ride.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingdwilabor dayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" possible next week
3 suspects wanted for killing Houston teen outside store
Deputies identify man suspected in fatal shooting of mother of 3
Loved ones gathered to celebrate Houston icon Ed Brandon
Woman accused of running over guard who tried to sober her up
Man accused of raping 11-year-old as she slept in her bed
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays flight
Spotify offering perk for college students
Show More
Burned van found after brother and sister mysteriously vanish
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Crews investigating cause of warehouse fire in east Houston
Woman hospitalized after she was injured in hit-and-run accident
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
More News