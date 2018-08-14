Driver arrested after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in Westminster.The police confirmed one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. There is no ongoing chase.Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers.Police would not tell ABC News whether they are treating it as a terror incident at this point.Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.Parliament is not currently in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are both out of session from July 24 until Sept. 4.