Police have arrested a 25-year-old in a deadly shooting in Rosenberg.

A 22-year-old found shot in a Rosenberg neighborhood Friday afternoon has died at the hospital, and police say his suspected killer is in custody.

According to Rosenberg Police Department, Taneric Weatherall was found shot in a yard in the 1400 block of Bridal Path at around 4 p.m.

Weatherall was rushed to Oak Bend Hospital, where he later died.

Police said Weatherall, while walking on a sidewalk, appeared to have interacted with a person behind the wheel of a vehicle. The two exchanged words before the driver opened fire, hitting the victim. The suspect drove away shortly after.

Police later arrested the suspect, 25-year-old Randolph Juarez McClinton. He has been charged with first-degree murder, with a bond amount of $200,000.

Police did not disclose the motive of Weatherall's death.
