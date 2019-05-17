Driver accused of purposely running over man during fight over parking spot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was arrested after striking a man with his vehicle allegedly over a parking spot Thursday night.Authorities responded to the incident in the 1900 block of Taylor Street around 8:50 p.m.Witnesses say one man pulled into a parking spot, and when he exited his vehicle an argument started between him and another driver.The driver allegedly became angry and attempted to run over the man in the parked vehicle.Police say the driver clipped the man with his vehicle, hit the side of a building and then hit two other vehicles.A good Samaritan chased after the driver until police arrived and arrested him.The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.