Driver accused of intentionally running over and killing man after dispute in Texas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Man ran over and killed after dispute in Texas City

TEXAS City, Texas (KTRK) --
A 55-year old man is behind bars after police say he got into an altercation with another man and ran him over Saturday night.

Thaddeus Kirk was arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to an autoped in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue around 11:55 p.m.

Authorities discovered Marvin Bookman, 57, had been run over by a truck.

After a brief investigation, police discovered that Kirk ran over Bookman after an earlier altercation.

Kirk is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedmurderTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News