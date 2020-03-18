Health & Fitness

Drive-thru testing sites availability still unknown in Houston area

By
Harris County and the City of Houston are still working on getting coronavirus test sites up but they are not on line just yet.

There was a rumor about sites opening by midweek, but that is not the case. Now, officials are urging the public not to seek out and line up at the rumored locations.

According to Harris County Public Health officials, those who start lining up could put others at risk of getting coronavirus. This could cause delays in the process and interrupt the health care workers trying to get the sites up and ready.

The lack of personal protection equipment is also causing problems in getting facilities set up. Officials say they will let everyone know when they're ready.



