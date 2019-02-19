Houston police need the public's help to find four suspects who tried to break into a Jack in the Box drive-thru before a worker closed the window and locked it in their faces.The attempted robbery happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the restaurant on Airline near Hardwicke in north Houston.When the suspects pull up, the employee opens the drive-thru window and begins to take their order. That's when two of the suspects get out of the back of the vehicle, point a handgun at the worker and demand money from the register.Surveillance video shows the worker quickly close the window and back away until the suspects, who keep banging on the window, are gone.They drove off in an older model Nissan Maxima.Police have limited descriptions of the suspects, only saying that two of the men are black, and the two other men are Hispanic.Houston police say the men are connected to two other robberies, which occurred only hours apart.That same day around 3 a.m., there were three men who pulled up to the drive-thru of a Burger King at 338 West Little York. The employee was about to open the window when he saw the men were wearing masks and had guns.Similar to the first incident, the worker backed away until the suspects leave. The men drove off empty-handed in an Altima.In this case, police say two of the suspects were black men. The only description they provided of the third man was that he is dark skinned.Thirty minutes later, at 3:34 a.m., two suspects drove up to the drive-thru window of the Jack in the Box at 2218 Little York. This employee also noticed that a back passenger was wearing a mask and had a gun as he or she was about to take the order.The worker ran away from the window.The suspects are described as two black men.If you have any information about any of the cases, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).Crime Stoppers will offer a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges.