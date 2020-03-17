Health & Fitness

Clinic offering drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston clinic says they have started drive-thru testing for coronavirus.

The My Family Doctor clinic has opened up a testing site in the 6400 block of Hillcroft Street near the Southwest Freeway.

My Family Doctor clinic is a private clinic and is not affiliated with any official effort by the city or county to test people.

According to a Facebook post, the clinic says it has a limited supply of coronavirus tests and will only be able to test visitors who are at high risk for the disease or those who meet the CDC criteria for testing. The testing will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are not eligible for the test may still be seen at the facility to receive treatment for their illness or screening for other diseases.

At this time, the clinic says they are working with patients' insurance but those who are uninsured can get a test for $150.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News