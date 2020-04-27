Society

Cypress family welcomes newborn with drive-by parade

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Cypress welcomed home a newborn by having a special 'Welcome Home' parade.

Little Liam was born April 21 at just 36 weeks. Liam's dad, Ryan Mann says that because he's so fragile, relatives can't see him yet. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liam's family had to get creative to come up with a safe way to welcome the newborn into the world.

Mann had both sides of the family come together to show some love and support for little Liam and his mom, Amy. Family members also held up signs that read, "We can't wait to meet you" and "Grandma loves you Liam."

The video shared to ABC13 shows Liam and his mom taking in some sun before the cars arrived. Once the cars pulled up one by one, Amy eyes filled with tears of joy.

