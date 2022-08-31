Woman injured when gunman fires multiple rounds into SW Houston apartment with rifle, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors are trying to save the life of a woman who was shot when bullets came flying into her apartment overnight.

Houston police said the woman was in bad shape.

Investigators said one rifle round came through the wall of her apartment on Dashwood Drive near Renwick and Bellaire in southwest Houston just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe it was a drive-by shooting.

The woman in her mid-20s was shot in the shoulder, investigators said. Several rifle shell casings were found in the parking lot.

It was unclear exactly how many shots were fired.

Investigators believe someone drove by the apartment and fired several shots into the downstairs area.

"Our complainant was in a makeshift bedroom-type area in the downstairs. One of the rounds went through the wall and hit her in the shoulder," Lt. R. Willkens said. "She is in bad shape. Like I said, it was rifle rounds."

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said there was one other person inside the apartment, but they were not hurt.

Investigators did not provide details on a suspect or vehicle description.

