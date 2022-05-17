Drive-by shooting suspect's bond set at $500K as 11-year-old victim suffers spinal cord fracture

ABC13's Mycah Hatfield spoke exclusively with Mekhi Benson's mother as the boy continues to fight for his life. You can watch portions of that interview Tuesday on Eyewitness News at 6:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11854549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a previous argument between teenage boys.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old boy who authorities say was wounded in the neck during a drive-by shooting suffered a spinal cord fracture, but his mother says they don't know yet if he'll be paralyzed.Mekhi Benson continues treatment at the hospital after the shooting over the weekend in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane in the Spring area.Mekhi's mother told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that they are waiting for the swelling to go down before paralysis is determined.The potential of the life-changing condition emerged during an initialfor 19-year-old Keandre Jackson, who is accused of his role in the shooting.According to authorities, Jackson and his juvenile cousin, who is only in middle school, had been making threats to the 11-year-old about shooting up his house because of an argument between the two middle schoolers over a girl.Deputies said earlier in the night Saturday, before the shooting, an argument ensued between teenagers at a separate residence involving the 11-year-old, but the situation was temporarily calmed by a parent.Jackson is accused of driving his cousin to the 11-year-old's home on Roth Forest and shooting four times into his upstairs bedroom window.In addition to Mekhi, his 35-year-old mother was shot in the pelvic area.Not only are Jackson and his cousin accused of the drive-by shooting, court records state the two went back home, where they were having a sleepover and bragged about what they had done.Jackson was arrested on Sunday on two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $500,000.