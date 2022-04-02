Pedestrian shot while walking home from work in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the leg while walking home from work near Pitner Road and Roman Street in Spring, said Houston Police Department Lieutenant WilkensAt about 9:30 p.m. the pedestrian was walking home after having a few beers at work when a black car drove past him and opened fire in an alleyway near Pitner Road and Roma Street, according to Wilkens.The man said he felt his leg hurt after being struck. He didn't want to call an ambulance until witnesses decided to call for him. He is expected to be OK.Investigators are working to find the black car that is believed to be involved in the shooting.