drive by shooting

Pedestrian shot while walking home from work in Spring

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the leg while walking home from work near Pitner Road and Roman Street in Spring, said Houston Police Department Lieutenant Wilkens

At about 9:30 p.m. the pedestrian was walking home after having a few beers at work when a black car drove past him and opened fire in an alleyway near Pitner Road and Roma Street, according to Wilkens.

The man said he felt his leg hurt after being struck. He didn't want to call an ambulance until witnesses decided to call for him. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to find the black car that is believed to be involved in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pedestrian struckdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
HPD releases photos of suspects wanted in drive-by shooting of teen
HPD searching for man accused of shooting woman in back in W. Houston
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting
TOP STORIES
Wife accused of shooting her husband to death in Austin Co.
1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Main lanes on I-45 open after multi vehicle crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
Afternoon sunshine today, our next system arrives Monday
Show More
Suspected serial killer to stand trial after 10 years in jail
I-45 expansion project remains stalled due to federal investigation
Bellaire baseball coach termination wanted after racial allegations
Suspect opens fire at Humble police during traffic stop, officials say
Mystery solved! Meet the man who put mysterious mannequin
More TOP STORIES News