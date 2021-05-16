Woman accused of setting up shooting on men she was arguing with

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place Saturday night in southeast Houston, according to police.It happened on Leonora Street near Glenview around 10:45 p.m.Investigators said the victims had just been involved in a fight with a woman when moments later, a white Camry drove by and someone inside opened fire."A witness said they heard the woman call either some family members or some friends, and they're the ones that came by and shot at the victims," said an HPD officer.Police are still looking for the gunmen. Both victims are expected to be OK.