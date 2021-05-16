double shooting

Woman accused of setting up shooting on men she was arguing with

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman accused of setting up shooting on men she was arguing with

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place Saturday night in southeast Houston, according to police.

It happened on Leonora Street near Glenview around 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said the victims had just been involved in a fight with a woman when moments later, a white Camry drove by and someone inside opened fire.

"A witness said they heard the woman call either some family members or some friends, and they're the ones that came by and shot at the victims," said an HPD officer.

Police are still looking for the gunmen. Both victims are expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeshootingdouble shootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area
Gunman charged after allegedly killing 2 men in N. Harris Co.
2 shot outside N. Houston nightclub as police arrive for fight call
Bond denied for 3rd suspect charged in Galleria-area deadly shooting
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News