2 people hospitalized after drive-by shooting at home in Houston's south side, police say

An investigation is underway after two people were hit during a drive-by shooting at a home in Houston's south side, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot during a drive-by in the city's south side Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Houston police said the shooting happened at a home on Autumn Ridge Trail Drive. Investigators said two people were transported to the hospital after being shot.

Authorities haven't released a description of the suspect(s), and no arrests have been made.

SkyEye video shows two women visibly upset, talking to police outside the home as law enforcement set up the crime scene tape. Although details are limited, police said the suspect(s) got away in a red four-door sedan.

A neighbor told ABC13 he heard at least three shots being fired and saw two young people being taken away in stretchers.

