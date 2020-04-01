Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Americans drinking more alcohol than usual during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

Fighting coronavirus with Corona - or other forms of alcohol? Looks that way. Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirits were spirits - with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way. Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%. And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswineshelter in placeu.s. & worlddrinkingbeerresearchalcohol
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News