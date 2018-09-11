ACCUWEATHER

Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits

Depending on how a severe storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated. (Shutterstock)

During and after a hurricane, take caution with your drinking water. Depending on how the storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated and could cause diseases like hepatitis, cholera and dysentery.

Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:
  • Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
  • Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
  • Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
  • Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
  • Follow instructions from local authorities.
