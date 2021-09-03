Drake dedicates new 'Certified Lover Boy' album to Houston model Miss Mercedes Morr

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10991234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jenae Gagnier's father recalled how he used to warn her. "My monthly conversation is, Jenae you have all these followers. Some probably because they love you, some because they like your look, some more crazy, and some obsessed." In the end, it was a man they believe was a crazed follower who killed her, mortally wounded himself and then wrote rambling confessions on her apartment walls.