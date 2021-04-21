Oh, the places you'll go! Dr. Seuss exhibit opens in Houston this weekend

After a year unlike any other that saw the world entrenched in a global pandemic, a Dr. Seuss immersive exhibit initially announced in 2019 is finally making its way to Houston.
It opens at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown starting May 15 and runs until Aug. 15.
The exhibit, centered on the Dr. Seuss book "Oh, the Places You'll Go," urges children to explore the world and move mountains despite the pitfalls and challenges. Children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on "The Cat in the Hat," ''The Lorax," ''Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?" and other works.
It was announced in August 2019, with the exhibition opening in Toronto that October.
While many businesses have reopened and states have eased or lifted COVID-19 restrictions altogether as the pandemic is still ongoing, the Dr. Seuss experience is offering different options for those who'd prefer to immerse themselves without the crowds.
The Super Stoo-Pendous Hours are described as having time slots in limited capacity. But if you want to go, you should move fast. A quick check of the calendar on the website shows many slots are already sold out.
However, general admission has multiple dates and times available. Tickets range in price from $23 to $50. Children under 12 months get in free.
When it comes to COVID-19, the Dr. Seuss Experience says it will operate in compliance with state and local regulations and has enhanced safety measures in place to attempt to limit the spread of the virus. That means all guests and staff will be required to wear a mask, have a temperature check, timed ticketing with limited availability in each slot and hand sanitization areas.
If you're ready to explore, visit the Dr. Seuss Experience website.
"I wanted to explore the books and bring the characters to life in a new and engaging way," said Susan Brandt, president of San Diego-based Dr. Seuss Enterprises, in 2019.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises is the company founded by Audrey Geisel, the late widow of Theodor Seuss Geisel, who under the pen name Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated dozens of children's books.
Because the exhibit is based on Geisel's children's books, there are no references to his earlier and more controversial political cartoons.
This isn't the first time Houston is being treated to Dr. Seuss-inspired fun.
The "Hou-Ville" outdoor Christmas village, whose muse was "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," was here for a time in December.
