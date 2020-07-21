Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Fauci accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. He is a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions. The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

The Nationals' announcement calls Fauci a true champion for the country during the pandemic and throughout his career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbwashington nationalsnew york yankeessportsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet commute as showers move through the area
Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19
HCSO deputy charged with sexual assault
Tropical wave has 30% chance of developing over the Gulf
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Judge Hidalgo urging schools to go virtual for 8 weeks
Experts say if everyone wears masks we could save 58,000
Show More
Doctors see decline in preemie births during lockdown
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
Digital Deal of the Day
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Here's how you can land a job in the Katy and Fulshear area
More TOP STORIES News