rapper

Dr. Dre back home after being hospitalized in LA with apparent brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES -- Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. The rapper and producer reportedly was released Friday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

RELATED: Dr. Dre says he's 'doing great' after being hospitalized in LA with apparent brain aneurysm

In a Jan. 5 social media post, Dre, 55, said he was "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team." TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before and was recovering at the medical center.

On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that he had "just made it home. Safe and looking good."

RELATED: Dr. Dre's LA home target of attempted burglary while he remains hospitalized

Born Andre Young in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group's groundbreaking 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."

He produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine, and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniarap musiccelebrityrapperbrain aneurysmhip hopu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RAPPER
Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession
Dr. Dre's home target of burglary ring while he was hospitalized
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
What is a brain aneurysm? Signs, symptoms and treatment to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health Dept.: System glitch overbooked COVID-19 vaccine slots
Mayor Turner reports 'disturbing pictures' of clubs to TABC
Spring man charged in Capitol riot is a Purple Heart recipient
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Runners hope to make Team USA
Group calls for Sen Ted Cruz's resignation at protest
Man holds 40-day vigil outside wife's hospital window
Show More
City of Katy Dog Park to install new security camera
New study finds COVID-19 increases risk of pre-term birth
Houston runners get creative during pandemic
Far-right celeb 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Houston for DC riot
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
More TOP STORIES News