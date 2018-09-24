CHILD INJURED

DPS trooper's vehicle hits Cy-Fair ISD student near school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A middle school student was rushed to the hospital Monday after he was hit by a DPS trooper's cruiser that was trying to make a traffic stop.

The school district said the student attends Watkins Middle School, which is on Cairnvillage Street just off Kieth Harrow Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

According to DPS, the incident happened in a school zone right after classes let out for the day. The trooper was trying to make a traffic stop at the time.

Other vehicles were stopped in the area when a boy was crossing the roadway. The trooper made a turn before hitting the child.

The boy's condition was not immediately known. He is taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for observation.

Eyewitness News viewers reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area, describing "at least 20 cop cars" were there.
