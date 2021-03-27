Texas state trooper shot in central Texas, suspect on the run

The wounded trooper was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.
It wasn't clear what exactly led to the shooting that happened on U.S. Highway 84 in Mexia, a town of 7,500.
DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
A Blue Alert was issued overnight for Pinson, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. Pinson is a Black man, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
Blue Alerts are issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
Mexia is approximately 160 miles northwest of Houston.
DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.— TxDPS - Central Texas Region (@TxDPSCentral) March 27, 2021
Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RQ3HbRTrmN