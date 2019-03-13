DPS trooper injured after being struck by hit and run driver during traffic stop in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper is in the hospital recovering after authorities say a hit and run driver struck him during a traffic stop in Sugar Land.It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway southbound at the Brazos River.DPS Trooper Sgt. Stephen Woodward told Eyewitness News that the trooper was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.The trooper was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.The person who the trooper initially stopped was not injured.DPS officials were able to find the hit and run driver in Rosenberg.