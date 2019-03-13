DPS trooper injured after being struck by hit and run driver during traffic stop in Sugar Land

DPS officials said the trooper was hit by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop along the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper is in the hospital recovering after authorities say a hit and run driver struck him during a traffic stop in Sugar Land.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway southbound at the Brazos River.

DPS Trooper Sgt. Stephen Woodward told Eyewitness News that the trooper was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The person who the trooper initially stopped was not injured.

DPS officials were able to find the hit and run driver in Rosenberg.
