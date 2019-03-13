SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper is in the hospital recovering after authorities say a hit and run driver struck him during a traffic stop in Sugar Land.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the Southwest Freeway southbound at the Brazos River.
DPS Trooper Sgt. Stephen Woodward told Eyewitness News that the trooper was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.
The trooper was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The person who the trooper initially stopped was not injured.
DPS officials were able to find the hit and run driver in Rosenberg.
DPS trooper injured after being struck by hit and run driver during traffic stop in Sugar Land
TOP STORIES
Show More