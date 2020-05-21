Coronavirus

Texas DPS announces limited reopening of driver license offices

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will begin a phased opening of driver license offices starting May 26.

As part of this opening plan, DPS will launch a statewide driver license appointment system that allows customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. The limited services will be by appointment only.

RELATED: Drivers can now get their license without visiting the DPS

"This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS' online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices," said Abbott. "I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services."

The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows:

  • Phase 1: Offices in DPS' Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 26, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.
  • Phase 2: Offices in DPS' South and Central Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning May 29, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 26 at 1 p.m.
  • Phase 3: Offices in DPS' North and Southeast Texas regions will reopen with limited services beginning June 3, 2020. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.
  • Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer. DPS will announce details on this phase at a later date. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until phase 4 is implemented.
