OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect in N. Harris Co.

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Department of Public Safety special agent was shot in the hand while exchanging fire with a suspect in a north Harris County apartment complex.

The shots rang out Tuesday evening in the 300 block of North Vista, just off N. Interstate 45.

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy at the scene called for medical assistance in the area.

Authorities say one suspect is also hurt. At least two people have been detained at the scene.

A person remains barricaded in an apartment.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting. The DPS officer's injury is believed to be minor.

