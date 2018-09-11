HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Department of Public Safety special agent was shot in the hand while exchanging fire with a suspect in a north Harris County apartment complex.
The shots rang out Tuesday evening in the 300 block of North Vista, just off N. Interstate 45.
A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy at the scene called for medical assistance in the area.
Authorities say one suspect is also hurt. At least two people have been detained at the scene.
A person remains barricaded in an apartment.
An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting. The DPS officer's injury is believed to be minor.
#Breaking DPS special agent shot in hand. Suspect also shot. At least one person barricaded in an apartment on N. Vista. Gathering details. #ABC13 https://t.co/NLYnvPT8Et— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 12, 2018