#Breaking DPS special agent shot in hand. Suspect also shot. At least one person barricaded in an apartment on N. Vista. Gathering details. #ABC13 https://t.co/NLYnvPT8Et — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 12, 2018

A Department of Public Safety special agent was shot in the hand while exchanging fire with a suspect in a north Harris County apartment complex.The shots rang out Tuesday evening in the 300 block of North Vista, just off N. Interstate 45.A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy at the scene called for medical assistance in the area.Authorities say one suspect is also hurt. At least two people have been detained at the scene.A person remains barricaded in an apartment.An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting. The DPS officer's injury is believed to be minor.