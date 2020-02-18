Dozens of nails dropped in North Carolina police department parking lot

HICKORY, N.C. -- Dozens of nails dumped across a police department parking lot caused heartache for officers and employees on Valentine's Day.

Deputy Police Chief Reed Baer told ABC-affiliate WSOC more than 50 small nails flattened tires on seven of the department's patrol cars. The nails also damaged tow employees personal cars.

"This not only puts citizens in danger, it puts police officers in danger," Baer said. "It damages property and it costs taxpayer money. All of this comes together to make this a cowardly, stupid act."

Michael Ritchie, who has repaired tires for forty years, said the nails can do a lot of damage.

"They can actually puncture a tire, especially if you get two, three or four of them it can make a tire go down quick."

SEE MORE | Spilled nails flatten tires on Morrisville street and drivers are being told to pay for repairs themselves

Neighbors like Chloe James hope officers will be able to catch the vandal by using surveillance video.

"Something really important could be going on and that's preventing them from going to help," James said. "That's really unacceptable."

Officers said they don't know the motive behind the act of vandalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnailsvandalismnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive wild hog killed in north Liberty County
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
2 HISD teachers out on bond after allegedly touching students
This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
MLB player says every Houston Astro 'needs a beating'
Bets taken on how many times Astros batters will be hit
Show More
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Woman claims hospital sent her home with bullet in her skull
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
JJ and Kealia's dogs give best welcome home
More TOP STORIES News