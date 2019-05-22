Dozens of cars broken into at west Houston apartment complex for second time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4582133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 20 cars broken into at apartment complex in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in seven months, dozens of cars were broken into in the same west Houston apartment complex.Police said they began receiving calls around 8 a.m. Tuesday about car break-ins happening inside the parking garage of the 7Square apartment complex, near Katy Freeway.They said when officers arrived, seven people met them to file police reports."Half the time, the gates are either open or propped open," said resident Victor Conejo, who had two of his cars broken into in the first incident.Residents said this continues to happen, and they're fed up, especially since 7Square is a gated community.Another resident's car was broken into, and now she's having to pay for a new window."I have to fix it myself," she said."Windows were bashed in, and when I woke up, I went to my vehicles and saw all the glass shattered on the floor and residents windows taped up with garbage bags," said Conejo.Conejo said he's brought the incident to the attention of 7Square management, and has even gone as far as contacting the attorney general's office."It's been an ongoing issue, security issue, and safety issue here," he said.ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the apartment complex's management company, B&M Management, but has not received a response.If you were a victim, you can report it by calling the HPD non-emergency number at 713-884-3131.