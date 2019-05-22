crime

Dozens of cars broken into at west Houston apartment complex for second time

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in seven months, dozens of cars were broken into in the same west Houston apartment complex.

Police said they began receiving calls around 8 a.m. Tuesday about car break-ins happening inside the parking garage of the 7Square apartment complex, near Katy Freeway.

They said when officers arrived, seven people met them to file police reports.

"Half the time, the gates are either open or propped open," said resident Victor Conejo, who had two of his cars broken into in the first incident.

Residents said this continues to happen, and they're fed up, especially since 7Square is a gated community.

Another resident's car was broken into, and now she's having to pay for a new window.

"I have to fix it myself," she said.

RELATED: Nearly 20 cars broken into at apartment complex in west Houston

EMBED More News Videos

20 cars broken into at apartment complex in NW Houston



"Windows were bashed in, and when I woke up, I went to my vehicles and saw all the glass shattered on the floor and residents windows taped up with garbage bags," said Conejo.

Conejo said he's brought the incident to the attention of 7Square management, and has even gone as far as contacting the attorney general's office.

"It's been an ongoing issue, security issue, and safety issue here," he said.

ABC13 Eyewitness News has reached out to the apartment complex's management company, B&M Management, but has not received a response.

If you were a victim, you can report it by calling the HPD non-emergency number at 713-884-3131.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonburglarycrimebreak incarsapartmentresidential burglary
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized
20 Tony Buzbee campaign signs vandalized with swastikas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News